



LaManga Torrevieja CC star Elspeth Fowler Spain Womens National Cricket captain in historic T20 International tour

‘It is a great moment for Cricket España to have a National women’s team. I am honoured to be the first female captain to represent Spain in the historic tour’ – Elspeth Fowler LMTCC

By Andrew Atkinson EXCLUSIVE

LaManga Torrevieja CC star Elspeth Fowler captained Spain Women’s National Cricket squad for the historic T20 International tour in France in May.

LMTCC, Chesham CC prodigy and Cambridge University ace Fowler told The Leader: “It is a very proud moment, and a bit surreal.

“I’ve always loved playing cricket, and I was very happy that I could continue once I moved to Spain. “But I didn’t ever expect to play on the international stage!”.

The majority of the the Spain squad are Barcelona based, representing three of the clubs in the inaugural Women’s league in Cataluyna, along with Fowler and Amy Brown-Carrera of Wrenthorpe Ladies, Yorkshire.

The squad was accompanied by team coach Neil Brook and team manager Nadim Aseq A Arman, Maria del Sol Carrera Vivar, and two members from FEEB (Fundació per l’Esport L’Educació de Barcelona) Carla Burriel Carranza and Ana Villalobos Jiménez as official members of the party.

Neil Brook said: “There are exciting times ahead for the Spanish National women’s squad. The group have shown so much enthusiasm and willingness to learn.

“They deserve this opportunity to play at an international tournament in France.

“Nadim and Shahbaz have worked so hard putting this group together, under very difficult circumstances and are a credit to cricket.

“For most of the girls it will be their first full competitive matches, but they’re ready to take up the challenge.

“One thing I’ve learnt about this group of girls is how much it means to them as individuals and as a team.

“The girls are ready to take this fantastic opportunity and the huge challenge ahead of them”.

Team manager, Nadim Aseq A Arman said: “I am so excited to be part of this historic moment for Spanish cricket. All the girls have worked hard and never lost hope, even in the most difficult of circumstances.

“Thanks to Cricket España for giving the team this opportunity.”

The Spain National squad departed from Barcelona to Paris on May 4 to play Jersey, France and Austria, with fixtures taking place at Dreux cricket ground.

Spain met Austria on May 5, followed by Jersey on May 6, and Austria May 7, culminating with a fixture against hosts, France on May 8, prior to the squad flying back from Paris to Barcelona.

“It is a great moment for Cricket España to have a National women’s team. I am honoured to be the first female captain to represent Spain in the historic tour,” said Fowler.

Buckinghamshire born Fowler said: “I started playing at my local club, Chesham CC, and worked my way up through their junior, girls and women’s teams.

“While playing for Chesham’s U13 and U15 girls’ teams, we reached the National finals three times, which was a great achievement. As a junior, I also played for the Bucks county team.

“On leaving school, I played for the Cambridge University Women’s team, and have some brilliant memories from our Varsity games at Lord’s.”

Fowler added: “LMTCC is a wonderful team to play for – a lovely group of lads, with fantastic facilities and great coaches.

“Despite being the only girl on the team – for now! – I have always felt welcome and supported by everyone.

“Playing in 30-degrees heat in the summer was a bit of a shock at first, but I think I’m getting more used to it now.”

On the tour in France, Fowler said: “While we may be the newcomers, I think we have a good chance of getting some wins under our belt.

“I saw France play in the Women’s World Cup qualifiers in La Manga last year, and I think we could beat them on a good day.

“The Austrian team is probably closer to us in standard, so it should be a good game too.”