



Hopes for Blackpool Airport re-opening to commercial flights including to Alicante-Elche airport remain in the air.

As reported by The Leader hopes had resurfaced with a possible move by Government funding to aid the once thriving airport to re-open.

Since closing in 2014 a poll of approaching almost 8,000 Blackpool residents revealed 96% supported re-opening Blackpool Airport for commercial passenger flights.

In 2019 an historic occasion at Blackpool Airport saw the official transfer of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) licenses back into the name and control of Blackpool Airport Operations Limited (BAOL).

Following a lengthy review and intensive work behind the scenes by the Airport and Blackpool Council transition team, the UK Civil Aviation Authority issued an Aerodrome Licence and Air Navigations Service Provider (ANSP) Certification to BAOL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Blackpool Council.

The award of the CAA licences to BAOL allows the Company to take direct control of the Airport management.

The airport’s long-term goals are to maximise opportunities for growth as part of the Enterprise Zone.

Achieve a greater level of direct operational control and flexibility, taking sound investment decisions; be more efficient and cost effective; and

ensure a long-term, sustainable future for one of England’s oldest airports and a key strategic asset for the Fylde Coast.

Holding licences in the name of the Airport company, in contrast to a management contractor, brings Blackpool Airport into line with its peers in the sector.

At the time Cllr Campbell, Chair of the Board at BAOL said: “We set off on this journey recognising the size and complexity of the task ahead.

“Blackpool Airport is back in control of its own destiny and we’re excited to be at the threshold of a new era where we can build a bigger, brighter, more profitable future.”

Blackpool Council reacquired Blackpool Airport from Balfour Beatty in September 2017 for £4.25m, via its ownership of Blackpool Airport Operations Ltd and Blackpool Airport Operations Ltd and Blackpool Airport Property Ltd.

The move was to save it from the risk of permanent closure with Blackpool Council investing £2m in the upgrade and maintenance of essential infrastructure, with further investment planned.

The airport was bought after being temporarily closed, due to mounting debts, and had been run by Stratford-based Regional and City Airports, part of the Rigby Group, which owned four airports and had licences to run two others, including Blackpool.

In November 2019 Cllr Bradley Mitchell told a meeting of the full council it was ‘brilliant news’, and also welcomed moves by the government to halve air passenger duty on domestic flights ‘making regional airports competitive again.’

Commercial passenger flights to get Blackpool flying again?

“These developments provide brilliant opportunities for our airport, so with that in mind what conversations, if any, have you had with commercial airlines about bringing in commercial passenger flights to get Blackpool flying again?,” he said.

However, Council leader Coun Lynn Williams said investment was being made at the airport, adding: “There is not going to be a re-opening to commercial airlines.

“Unless someone is going to come along and foot the bill of £2m a year losses, and that was pre-pandemic, it’s unworkable and we aren’t going to put the council at financial risk.”