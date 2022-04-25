



Richard Branson, Sultan Of Brunei, ‘The Terminator’ and ‘Braveheart’

Monte Azul, Alicante based Freelance illustrator Mike Jenkins talks to Andrew Atkinson in Part 2 of a Leader Exclusive, reflecting on commissions for Sir Richard Branson, the Sultan Of Brunei, ‘The Terminator’ and ‘Braveheart’.

MIKE Jenkins biggest commission was a humming bird for billionaire entrepreneur and business magnate Sir Richard Branson – that was the full length of a helicopter!

“I worked for Sir Richard Branson, through Bristow Helicopters,” said Portsmouth born Mike.

“Branson did boat trips around the Maldives and he came up with an idea to hire helicopters. It was from that Bristow Helicopters were asked to do design work,” said Mike.

“The sign for a helicopter was full-length of a hummingbird – a cracking job.

“The only disappointment was that I never got to meet Sir Richard Branson – and I never saw the helicopter again,” added Mike.

Mike, 72, who also undertook work on behalf of the Sultan Of Brunei, said: “I did a helicopter illustrator design for the Sultan Of Brunei, being a crest of the country.

“I enjoyed working for Bristow helicopters, it was interesting.”

Mike, who spent two decades living in Aberdeen, said: “I worked singwriting for Shell and BP, whilst in Aberdeen working on their tankers.

“It was all hand-painted initially, before computers came into it.”

Mike, who went to San Francisco in 1989, undertaking work customising trucks and cars, returned to Aberdeen taking up airbrushing work.

“I painted ‘The Terminator’ for Sandy Simpson on his truck – the first big job done freehand.

“Sandy phoned Arnold Schwarzenegger’s agent up to inform him of the work, but he was too busy to see it,” said Mike.

“The Terminator was really popular with the local truck drivers in Aberdeen and the phone didn’t stop ringing!.

“The one I loved the best of all was on Scania Artic Unit – with scenes from the movie ‘Braveheart’.

Contact Freelance Illustrator Mike Jenkins at: Signwritermike@gmail.com

Caption: ‘Braveheart’ by Freelance Illustrator Mike Jenkins.