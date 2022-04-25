



A total of 53 people enjoyed a beautiful Classic Afternoon Tea at the Pines Restaurant in Benijofar on 12th April.

The event was organised by Sandra Doolan to raise much needed funds for the newly formed Association of Movers and Shakers.

Sandra is a good friend of Marion Smith, President of the Association, who’s husband David suffers from Huntington’s Disease.

Paul Harris, local guitarist and singer entertained the diners with a mixture of contemporary songs and “golden oldies”, which everyone enjoyed.

The Association supports people and their families with Ataxia; Huntington’s; Motor Neurone Disease; Multiple Sclerosis and Parkinson’s and fundraising events are held on a regular basis to help fund the work of the Association to improve the quality of life for sufferers, their carers and their families.

The Movers and Shakers Club is held every Friday from 1 – 3 pm at O’Briens Bar in El Raso, Guardamar del Segura. Members meet up for a drink and a chat on a full range of of topics and to exchange ideas information.

For more information, contact Marion Smith, Tel: 711008250, or visit: www.amscb.org.es or Facebook@Movers and Shakers

The Association is looking to recruit new volunteers. Details are available on their website.