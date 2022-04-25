



By Andrew Atkinson EXCLUSIVE

San Javier, Murcia born football star Marta Peñalver has added another winner’s medal to her CV after winning the Coppa Italia 2022 Serie A Feminile with Città di Falconara.

“The Cup was an exciting event,” Marta, who netted important goals on the path to glory, told The Leader.

“We won the quarter finals on penalties against Bisceglie. I scored the goal that gave us the tie – with 24 seconds to go,” said Marta.

“We won the semi-final against Lazio, 4-5, where I scored the winning goal – just 0.7 tenths of a second away from the whistle.

“Then we won the final 2-3 and scored with only 7 seconds left,” said proud Marta.

Marta, who spent a vacation with her parents, family and friends to celebrate her success, said: “Now let’s go for the league!”.

Caption: Marta with her parents in San Javier.