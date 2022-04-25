



By Andrew Atkinson

Torrevieja celebrated the Lunes de San Vicente, one of the most traditional and oldest processions in the city, with a special Mass.

The Mass was celebrated in the Archpriest’s Temple of the Immaculate Conception, with the Blessed Sacrament under a canopy parading the streets in the Solemn ‘Procession of Communion of San Vicente Ferrer’.

The event was to administer Holy Communion to the sick and handicapped, along the Plaza de la Constitución, Caballero de Rodas, Clemente Gosálves, Canon Torres, and Azorín, Caballero de Rodas to the Temple.

Local police were in attendance, diverting traffic from the city centre, in order for the procession to proceed safely along the route.

Caption: Torrevieja celebrated Lunes de San Vicente.