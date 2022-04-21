



In New York, a gambler is challenged to take a cold female missionary to Havana, but they fall for each other, and the bet has a hidden motive to finance a crap game.

All the hot gamblers are in town, and they’re all depending on Nathan Detroit to set up this week’s incarnation of “The Oldest Established Permanent Floating Crap Game in New York;” the only problem is, he needs $1000 to get the place.

Studio 32 believes that they have assembled one of the best vocal casts that they have ever had for this performance and don’t want anybody who enjoys musicals to miss out on seeing this fantastic show.

For this reason they are offering groups of 20 or more who book on our website online booking service for Wednesday 18th and Thursday 19th performances, a discount of €24 which will be refunded on the night of the performance on production of the ticket receipt at front of house.

There will also be a complimentary drink on arrival and at the interval. For further information call 679 062 272 or 636 020 547.

To book tickets online visit our website at www.studiothirtytwo.org and for further information and advice on how to use our online booking service email studio32shows@gmail.com