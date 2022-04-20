



The Councillor for the Elderly in Torrevieja, Inmaculada Montesinos, has presented the acts that are going to be carried out within the Week of the Elderly, “Semana del Mayor”, which will be held from April 23 to May 1 in the Municipal Leisure Centre (CMO) and on Paseo Vista Alegre.

The events will begin on Saturday, April 23, with the “Presentation of Queens” gala ball starting at 6:00 p.m., at the Municipal Leisure Center (CMO), and will end on May 1 at Paseo Vista Alegre with the day of conviviality and lunch.

The day of coexistence will begin with a session of maintenance gymnastics and line dancing. After these activities, the popular lunch will be held for which all the elderly must carry a ticket that they can collect in the different houses of the Third Age of Torrevieja. After lunch, the activities that will be the final touch to the Week of the Elder will be resumed.

On Tuesday, April 26, at 11:00 a.m., the Humorous Gymkana will take place followed by the Cake Contest at 12:00 p.m., both activities at the Municipal Leisure Centre.

On Wednesday, April 27, the inauguration of the “Ceramic Workshop” exhibition will take place at 10:30 a.m. In the afternoon, at 5:00 p.m., the performance of the group “Sabor y Baile” from La Mata will take place.

On April 28, a dance workshop will be given starting at 11:00 am, and at 5:00 pm there will be a line dance exhibition by José and Angelines.

On April 29, at 6:00 p.m., the traditional Fashion Show will be held again, and on Saturday, April 30, a sevillanas parade will be held at 5:00 p.m. At 6:30 p.m. there will be a performance by the choir of the Andalusian Cultural Association. All activities will take place in the Municipal Leisure Centre (CMO).

NEW SERVICE FOR THE DEPARTMENT OF THE ELDERLY

Inmaculada Montesinos has also announced the new Help for the Elderly service, which the council will begin to provide. It is a service in which they have been working for several months together with different municipal agencies and in collaboration with various ministries, and which consists of providing assistance in the procedures that affect the group of the Third Age, both in their leisure needs , such as the trips of the IMSERSO and the Valencian Community, such as health workers and all kinds of social aid and support.

The Department for the Elderly intends to help fill in the forms as well as make the pertinent records, request appointments, etc… This new department will begin to function from May, and will be located in the House for the Elderly of San Pascual, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

This new service will be provided with personnel provided by Torrevieja Council through the LABORA employment program. The Home for the Elderly is located at c/San Pascual nº117, and the service telephone number will be 966 701 275.