By Andrew Atkinson EXCLUSIVE

Investigations are taking place after forged tickets for the Centro Solidario Benijofar star studded charity show in June went on sale.

The show is taking place in Benimar on behalf of Centro Solidario Benijofar, who represent all underprivileged families in Benijofar.

“We sold out tickets for the Centro Solidario Benijofar charity show on the first day of sale,” Tommy’s Bar owner Tom told The Leader.

The Blues Brothers are headlining the show in Benimar on the town’s car park, in situ across from Tommy’s Bar, along with other establishments, after permission was granted by the Town Hall, with the mayor guest of honour.

“Tommy’s Bar announced a special charity event was taking place in June and we have been granted permission from the Town Hall to use the car park, so all our entertainers can perform outside,” said Tommy.

“The Blues Brothers will arrive in their magnificent car, so people can have photographs taken, with the Blues Brothers in their car,” said Tommy.

“There will be raffles with prizes, Big FM will also be there to broadcast the event. All our top entertainers are going to perform, free of charge.

“It’s going to be a fantastic day. The charity is for Centro Solidario Benijofar, who represent all underprivileged families in Benijofar.

“The Mayor will be our guest of Honour and he will open the proceedings, with Project Duo starting the show,” said Tommy.

The Blues Brothers, Project Duo, Jimmy McMail, Elvis and Big FM are appearing at the show on June 28.

Tickets went on sale at €10 and sold out within 24 hours – which then lead to fake tickets being touted.

Fraudsters

“Posts for tickets started appearing. I am a bit bewildered about it – as one of them even mentions booking online, which we didn’t even do. All tickets were sold in the bar,” said Tom.

“We are investigating all these tickets that’s been put on the group chat, as we do not recognise anyones names,” said Tom, who has a list of names who officially purchased tickets direct from the bar.

“Please do not purchase any of these tickets – be careful of fraudulent tickets,” said Tom.

“We are asking people to please return your tickets to the Bar and we will give you a refund,” added Tom.