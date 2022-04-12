



The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) forecasts that 8.4 million trips will take place in the second phase of the 2022 Easter period, which starts this Wednesday, April 13, and ends on Monday, April 18.

To ensure the safety and fluidity of traffic in this phase, the most important of Holy Week in terms of volume with an average of 1,410,103 daily trips, the DGT has prepared a special device that will start this Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. except in Catalonia that will start the next day.

As the DGT has warned, traffic problems and retentions at exits and accesses to large urban centres will take place this Wednesday until 11:00 p.m., while on Thursday they will be repeated especially between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

On Thursday afternoon, the second phase of the start will also start in Catalonia, where traffic problems are expected until approximately 10:00 p.m., mainly on access roads to the coast, those that link towns on the coast and those of access to tourist rest areas.

On Friday, April 15, vehicle movements are expected in the direction of leaving the large cities in all the autonomous communities, which may cause high traffic intensities. However, in Catalonia the routes will be mainly short distance to leisure and recreation areas close to urban centres.

On Friday afternoon, the DGT estimates that short distance movements will also take place throughout the national geography towards towns where processions are held.

The operation of the second phase of Holy Week will reach its calmest day on Saturday, although in the morning traffic problems could be generated in short distance movements in places of destination, especially in accesses to coastal towns and coastal roads. In the afternoon, there will be long-distance return movements that can cause high intensity on some road axes.