



Due to various circumstances Rojales Pantomime Group are looking for new members to not only help them fill the roles of various principal characters for their extremely funny pantomime, TREASURE ISLAND, but also join in the fun chorus, help out backstage and front of house, or simply to join in their very happy social group who enjoy lots of social events organised by our very enthusiastic Social Secretary.

An AGM has been organised on April 26 at The Oasis, San Luis at 12 noon, so if you are looking for something different and exciting in your life why not come and join us, it’s a great way of meeting new friends.

We are an amateur group who all just enjoy becoming different characters on stage, having some fun whilst entertaining the general public and making lots of money for local charities.

Interested? Then you are very welcome to join us on April 26 to come and meet other like minded members and enjoy a lunch after the meeting should you wish.

Auditions for the Pantomime will be held in May with the performances scheduled for the first week in December at the Cardinal Belluga Theatre in San Fulgencio.

We really need you………oh yes we do! If you would like to attend our AGM, and especially if you would like to join us for lunch at a very reasonable price, please email – rojalespanto@yahoo.com you will be made very welcome…Oh yes you will!