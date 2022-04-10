



CD THADER – 4 UD NOVELDA – 0

BY STEVE HIBBERD

Back in late November last year, Thader snatched a point over at Novelda, but this reverse fixture was pretty much one way traffic.

These 3 points guaranteed that the hosts remain in 3rd place, but with only 4 matches of the Preferente league season remaining, every match will now be treated like a cup final. Lowly Alicante University gave the boys in blue and white stripes a wakeup call, as last week’s defeat was totally unexpected.

But no matter who the opposition are in this league, maximum effort is required every match if the remaining play off slot is to be secured.

Opening exchanges were pretty feisty, so much so that Pedro picked up a caution after only 2 mins for illegal use of the elbow. When Dani Lucas was brought down inside the box on 15 mins, Thader captain Lloyd wasted no time in hammering home the resultant penalty. From the next attack, Pedro headed Javi’s cross fractionally wide, before one of his Thader team mates picked up another yellow card.

Next it was Novelda’s Alberto who entered the ref’s notebook, for a revenge attack on Pedro. A stunning 30-yard free kick by Lloyd produced a worldly save by Novelda keeper Soto on 29 mins. Chema hadn’t seen much action in between Thader’s goalmouth, but he earned his keep on 32 mins, when he enticed Puerto to shoot straight at him during a 1 on 1.

Four mins later, Segura beat Chema, but much to the relief of Thader’s keeper, he also missed the target. Just before half time, bookings were all square, as a crude foul on Calderon more than warranted number 2 for the visitors.

Within 5 mins of the restart, first Pedro then Calderon had put the ball in the net, but both were victims of an offside flag. Pedro doubled his team’s advantage on 64 mins, executing a delightful chip over the keeper from close range. Although Rosquin was unfortunate to pick up Thader’s 3rd booking of the match, team mate Ruben converted a scrappy goal on 73 mins.

The same man notched his 2nd and teams 4th on 80 mins, heading home a delightful cross by Berni at the far post. As in the 1st half, Chema had very little to do, but with 5 mins remaining, he somehow tipped a goal bound effort around the post. Dani Lucas had the final say, but he was denied a certain Thader goal when his shot was deflected off the line.

The next league match for Thader is at Redovan on either Saturday 23 or Sunday 24 April. Both teams will be up for this vital match, involving 2 locals rivals, both in contention for a coveted play off slot.