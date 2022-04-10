



Turisme Comunitat Valenciana, through the network of Tourism Centres (CdT), and with the collaboration of the Hotel and Tourism Business Association of the Valencian Community (Hosbec), has launched a basic training program for Ukrainian refugees who are arriving in the Valencian Community, with the aim of providing them with the minimum professional training to join hotel and accommodation jobs.

The regional secretary of Turisme, Francesc Colomer, has pointed out that this training program has been designed to be taught while Ukrainian refugees update their residence and work permits, and that “allow them to join active working life during their stay in the Valencian Community”.

Turisme has worked together with the sector to “open the possibility” of putting basic tourist training at the service of these refugees with which “to build bridges between the needs of the refugees and those of the companies in the sector tourism of the Community”, he stressed.

Colomer has stated that “we want to promote the training and professionalisation of immigrants to guarantee the quality of service in the hotel industry” and “make up for the lack of labour in this sector, especially in areas such as the province of Alicante and the interior of the province of Castellón”.

“Workers are urgently needed in the three provinces”, pointed out the head of Turisme, who trusts that with this training program and with the collaboration of the sector “we will help the labour insertion of these people in the tourism sector”.

This training cycle focuses on providing the minimum professional training to join hotel and accommodation jobs and is made up of different courses focused on basic professionalisation in these two areas and that will be taught through the CdT Network.

Specifically, the program offers the course ‘Food Handling’, which enables work in the hospitality industry, lasting 5 hours and which began on Friday at the CdT in Benidorm. The plan will also offer training in ‘Basic kitchen operations’, ‘Basic room operations’ and ‘Basic floor and cleaning operations’, each lasting two weeks.

The courses will be taught in the Ukrainian language, they are free, face-to-face and will be organised in those CdT for which there is a minimum number of students required. The CdT Network is made up of eleven centres located in the three provinces.

For the dissemination of this program, 5,000 brochures have been prepared that will be distributed in the City of Light itself, where the refugee redistribution ‘hub’ is located, to convey the possibility of accessing the training and possible employment positions.