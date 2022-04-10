



Orihuela’s Councillor for Employment, Víctor Valverde, has presented the new Employment Portal, with the aim of “making more accessible through this free website all the information regarding training and which is aimed at all Orihuela men and women”.

Specifically, this new portal “offers citizens a quarterly program of more than 100 courses, on the topics of Graphic Design and Internet, Marketing and Sales, Administration and Finance, Business Skills, Office Automation, Languages, Tourism, Agriculture and Health”, the councillor explained.

In this way, through these courses, interested persons will be able to complete their training “in an easy and simple way, since they will be able to access it from any place and computer support through the Internet, without having to travel to any training centre and do it in the schedule that best suits you.

These courses are free and are aimed at all residents of Orihuela, regardless of their employment or academic status, with the only requirements being that they are at least 16 years old and reside in the municipality. In addition, you can take all the courses you want, as long as there are places available, so the Department of Employment estimates some 1,800 enrolments from this month of April until the end of the year.

It will be necessary to have completed a course to be able to access the next one. Once the training is finished, users will obtain a diploma that will certify the professional skills acquired in it.

Valverde has encouraged all Orihuela men and women to use this platform “because at the Orihuela City Council we are convinced that training is necessary at all stages and must be continuous, so professional retraining is necessary to contribute to improvement of the quality of the jobs and the services that are offered”.

All those interested in registering can do so through the portal triaformacion.com/orihuela.