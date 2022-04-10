



Fifteen people have been arrested in an operation carried out by the National Police in the provinces of Alicante and Murcia against a criminal organisation dedicated to the violent robbery of narcotic substances from other drug traffickers, known as “overturns”, to then sell them on.

The operation, which remains open according to the police, has been carried out mainly in the Alicante municipality of Crevillente, where the network was based, as well as in Elche, Alicante, San Vicente del Raspeig, Monforte del Cid, Torrevieja, Murcia and Molina de Segura.

National Police officers have carried out 21 house searches so far and seized “significant amounts of hashish, marijuana and cocaine, in addition to a firearm and cash”, the same sources have indicated, despite more information being restricted as the operation is under summary secrecy.

The police state that those arrested, who are of Spanish and Moroccan nationalities, were part of a group dedicated to drug trafficking “on a large scale” and to stealing, using violence, consignments of narcotic substances from other traffickers to later sell them.

They have pointed out that the gang acted “on the Mediterranean coast”, especially in the Region of Murcia, the province of Alicante and Andalusia.