



Studio 32 are pleased to announce that rehearsals are well advanced for our summer show GUYS & DOLLS. The main story line follows Gambler Nathan Detroit played by Bill Nicholson (pictured) who has few options for the location of his big craps game.

Needing $1,000 to pay a garage owner to host the game, Nathan bets fellow gambler Sky Masterson that he cannot get virtuous Salvation Army Sergeant, Sarah Brown out on a date. Despite some resistance, Sky negotiates a date with her in exchange for bringing people into her mission.

Meanwhile, Nathan’s longtime fiancée, Adelaide played by Donna Waters (pictured), wants him to go legit and marry her.

The big comedy number that they perform is Sue Me. Studio 32 believes that they have assembled one of the best vocal casts that they have ever had for this performance and don’t want anybody who enjoys musicals to miss out on seeing this fantastic show.

For this reason they are offering groups of 20 or more who book on our website online booking service for Wednesday 18th and Thursday 19th performances, a discount of €24 which will be refunded on the night of the performance on production of the ticket receipt at front of house.

There will also be a complimentary drink on arrival and at the interval. For further information call

679 062 272 or 636 020 547. To book tickets online visit our website at www.studiothirtytwo.org and for further information and advice on how to use our online booking service email studio32shows@gmail.com