



The budget supermarket chain, Hiperber, is continuing its expansion and this week opened a new establishment in San Pedro del Pinatar.

With this opening, the brand begins its expansion in the Region of Murcia and continues with its strategy of implanting itself in towns where it does not yet have a presence, focusing on the area close to the province of Alicante. With this new store, Hiperber has 74 operating supermarkets.

The new store is located at Calle Emilio Castellar, number 42, and has a sales area of ​​1,600 square metres and 83 parking spaces. The inauguration was in the presence of the mayor of San Pedro del Pinatar, Visitación Martínez, the councillor for business, employment, industrial services and hospitality, José Munuera, and the CEO of Hiperber, José Bernabeu, amongst others.

This is the second inauguration carried out by Hiperber so far in 2022, after the one held in Agost two weeks ago. The opening has meant an investment for the company of 600,000 euro and the centre has a staff made up of 17 direct employees, in addition to the indirect employment that has been generated in the town during the start-up of the premises.

According to the chain’s CEO, José Bernabeu, “this is an important opening for us, since it is the first store we have in the Region of Murcia.” As he explains, “our objective is to continue growing progressively, especially in towns around the province of Alicante that allow us to be competitive in logistics and continue to gain market presence.”

Hiperber is a supermarket chain with 74 establishments distributed in the province of Alicante, which add up to a sales area of ​​more than 61,000 square metres. The company has a workforce of more than 900 employees and closed its 2021 annual balance sheet with sales of 156 million euro.