



Crevillente will join the celebration of the Day of the Book with both the Municipal Library and the Municipal Casa de Cultura programming of various cultural activities that will take place around 23rd of April.

The activities begin on the 20th, with the screening by Cinefórum Crevillent of the film “Los santos inocentes”, at 7:00 p.m., at the Municipal Casa de Cultura. After the screening, there will be a talk about the film and the book.

On the 21st there will be activities both in the Casa de Cultura and in the Municipal Library. There will be a workshop “Crea tu propio diario”, by the artist Dolça Quesada. The workshop is aimed at girls and boys from 6 years old with prior registration, and will start at 11 am. In the evening, starting at 8:00 p.m., there will be a violin recital at the Municipal Casa de Cultura, by Roser Penalva Martínez, accompanied by the piano.

On the 22nd, the activities begin at the Casa de Cultura with the traditional continuous reading “El ingenioso hidalgo Don Quijote de la Mancha”, starting at 10:30 a.m., continuing in the evening with the award ceremony of the III “Vila de Crevillent” Literary Contest, starting at 7:30 p.m.

At the Municipal Library, at 5:15 p.m. there will be a magic workshop, in which the magician Guillermo Avilés will perform a show aimed at those aged from 6 to 9 years old, and who have previously registered, with the hope of becoming expert magicians. After the workshop, at 6:30 p.m., there will be the show “La magia de los cuentos”, with a free entrance, although with limited capacity.

There will be four stands of in different locations to exchange books. The points on are located are the Plaça de la Constitució, the main entrance of the Mercat d’Abastiments, the entrance to the ambulant market on Avinguda de Madrid and the Plaça de la Comunitat Valenciana.

At the end of the programmed acts, at the Municipal Casa de Cultura, there will be the performance of the play for a family audience “Cómo ser un buen Quijote”.

Both the director of the Casa de Cultura and Library, and the Councillor for Culture, hope that the scheduled activities continue to be of interest and that everyone takes advantage of the occasion.

You can find more information on the town hall´s Facebook and Instagram feds, or in the Department of Culture section on the website, www.crevillent.es.