



A colleague of ours (not too far from here!) made a comment about this column last time we met. ‘You have the common touch’, my friend said. Now, if I didn’t know the man – who incidentally called me a ‘legend’ on another occasion, I wouldn’t know what to make of his remarks – or whether it was a compliment or a criticism. I took it as a compliment, because I have a lot ‘in common’ with this fellow-writer.

And so I ask you, dear reader, is this a common column; and if it is, tell me please if this is bad or good?

I got to thinking about the word ‘common’, its various uses and all the connotations that are attached to where you find it in a sentence. Even the tone used when verbalising can change its impact. It can be ‘spat out’, uttered slowly to show understanding, or applied to some lofty aspiration – as in ‘common goal.’ Like I said, when you think about it, there are fewer words which can offer so many different meanings.

If something is for the ‘common good’, everybody is in favour of it. Leading up to what constitutes the ‘common good’, can involve a lot of shuffling around before finding a bit of ‘common ground.’ The most vital input here is to have those on board who are blessed with ‘common sense.’

There are a lot of different sorts of wives out there. (Shut up, Lads …) I think the ‘common-law wife’ is no more, and has been replaced by ‘partner’. ‘Common-law wife, or husband has long since gone out of favour. Following on from this, one might imagine that we would have ‘common partner’ to replace ‘common law?’ The best advice that YCBS can offer is for none of you to chance calling anyone’s partner, ‘common!’

Something which is common to all of us is ‘the common cold’. Nobody ever thinks badly of us for carrying ‘the common cold’ – and even stranger is the fact that no blame is attached to the person passing on this common ailment to a friend.

Ireland Joined the ‘Common Market’ in 1973. Never before had something common had such a beneficial impact on a country and for all of us citizens. It is only since then that Ireland has truly become an equal among nations.

The ‘Common Agricultural Policy (CAP to you and me) had been in place since 1962, but if ever something common was tailor-made for Ireland, it is The Common Agricultural Policy. Set to be reformed in 2023, the CAP has shaped the countryside and helped to keep the rural economy alive.

The ‘common denominator’ is a first-cousin of ‘common ground’ – but perhaps sounds a little more sophisticated. It can be used when tidying up loose ends and marrying slightly differing points of view.

The older I get, the more I enjoy using local slang words and going back to the sayings of the old people of long ago. Some of these were ‘makie-up’ words, mispronunciations, or words that were bastardised by local people. But you see, folks, this sort of ‘spake’ is perfectly acceptable as long as you place it under the banner of ‘common vernacular!’

The ‘Common Travel Area’ makes life so very much easier for the inhabitants of these islands. Though not legally binding, ‘The Common Travel Area’, allows for minimal identity controls between Ireland, UK, Isle of Man and the Channel Islands. Another great example of agreements for ‘the common good.’

God forbid, you would even dream of the likes, but if … theoretically speaking, you wanted to pass on a bit of gossip about your neighbour on one side, to the neighbour on the other side … and you wanted to reinforce what you were saying; chances are that you would say it is ‘common knowledge!’

‘Common courtesy’, is yet another use of the word ‘common.’ The words ‘common courtesy’ are most often used when we chastise someone for a perceived slight. ‘Common courtesy’ is always nice though. I had a sign up in our shop one time – which I brought back from America, and it read; ‘Common Courtesy is Contagious!’

We have given you a mixed cross-section of all the different ways the word ‘common’ can be used – mostly positive and pleasant.

Why then has the word assumed such a negative meaning when applied to a person? If somebody is said to be ‘common’ it casts that person down to be something of a lesser being? If you really wish to put the boot in, you can claim that somebody you don’t like is ‘as common as muck!’

Just so long as our colleague doesn’t add that this column has the ‘common-as-muck-touch’!!

Don’t Forget

Many wise words are spoken in jest, but they don’t compare with the number of foolish words spoken in earnest.