



Santa Pola has put out to public tender the new lifeguard and rescue contract for the beaches that will be awarded before this summer. As the main requirement, there will be rescue between the months of March and December in the new contract that goes out to tender for a period of 4 years and with an initial amount of 2.2 million euro.

During Easter, as usual, lifeguards will be vailable between April 9 and 18 on the Levante and Gran Playa beaches. And by June it is expected that the new contract will be awarded, which will have all of it’s services on the usual beaches in high season, between mid-June and mid-September.

The last weekends of September there will also be service, and then during the weekends, and long weekends, between October and December there will be lifeguards at Levante Beach, which is usually the busiest.

As of March 2023, the service will return to the Levante beach during the weekends, until June. And it will be reinforced at Easter with surveillance in Gran Playa.

The Councillor for Beaches, Ángel Piedecausa, said that “with this new contract we are going to ensure that Santa Pola has a lifeguard between March and December, a commitment from this government team to continue providing services to citizens. With this 4-year contract we can provide the rescue and first aid service in an orderly manner.

Santa Pola continues to improve the conditions and services on the beaches aimed at continuing to attract visitors to neighbours to enjoy our coast safely”.