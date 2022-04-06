



Pilar de la Horadada has held a Solidarity event for the people of Ukraine in the town Fairgrounds of the municipality. For a full day of activities those attending were charged 3€ although many individuals and organisations donated much more, with the Friendship Association of Pinar de Campoverde contributing 500 euro., along with “Inflatables and Animations”.

A number of local associations and groups also performed on the stages that were installed inside the main tent. In addition, there was a delicious free paella at lunchtime thanks to Paellas Tyrolean Giants.

The event took place under the watchful eye of volunteers from Civil Protection and municipal ambulances, Ambumar Sya.

Monies raised were handed over to the Association of Ukrainians of Torrevieja “From Heart to Heart”, whose representatives, Maria Zhurba and Pilar Manu took to the stage to hand the money over to Anatoliy.

The Councilor for Social Services, Marina Sáez, thanked associations and groups from the municipality for their support. “Let’s see if with this small grain of sand we can stop something and we can promote Peace in the world,” she said in her address.