



The radar located at the southern end of the Sant Joan d’Alacant tunnel, at kilometre 4.6 of the A-70 motorway, is once again the ‘speed trap’ with the highest collection of fines in the province, with 15,478 denuncias issued during 2021.

The data was provided by Alicante Provincial Traffic Headquarters, demonstrating once again that, despite the number of years the radar has been in existence and the familiarity and signage of it’s existence locally, there are still many drivers who ignore the speed limit of 80 kilometres per hour that exists on this stretch of motorway.

The collection of fines for speeding have increased by almost 11.3% in one year, even though was the highest year of sanctions, with 13,730. The radar trap ranking in first position is located at kilometre 141 of the N-332, in the municipality of La Vila Joiosa, but it had much less activity last year, with just 10,429 complaints compared to 14,581 in 2021.

In third position is the control point at kilometre 522 of the A-7, in Elche, with 10,054 fines, more than double the 4,633 imposed in 2020.

One other radar located close by on the N-332 in Guardamar del Segura, had notable activity in 2021, 6,230 fines recorded.

Along with speeding, failure to provide the Technical Vehicle Inspection (ITV) is once again the other major reason for sanction. Throughout last year, 25,325 fines were imposed for not an ITV. However, the figure is lower than that registered in 2019, when 26,665 drivers were sanctioned.