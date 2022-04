The European Union has agreed to extend free mobile phone roaming across member states.

The extension will now be in force until 2032, extending the current agreement that was implemented in December 2021 and was due to expire on 30 June this year.

Mobile phone users will continue to benefit from no additional charges for calls, texts and using the internet, although a “Fair Use” policy remains in place.

The move does not include the United Kingdom of course, following Brexit.