Palmeral workers attend safety course on climbing trees





The Department of the Environment has begun a series of training courses for the employees working at the BIC del Palmeral. The courses include the module ‘Safety in climbing palm trees’ comprising both theoretical and practical aspects, with a duration of 24 hours.

Seven palm growers are attending the current course which is being held at the Interpretation Centre and in the middle of the palm grove, where the tutor is able to establish work protocols adapted to the different characteristics of palm trees.

This course is supported by the Spanish Association of Arboriculture (AEA) and teaches students about the daily risk assessment of the job, current legislation, the different climbing techniques, positioning and descent of palm trees, protective equipment, rescue techniques, equipment maintenance, etc.

On April 30, a further course for 30 people will be held at the same venue, content of which is an introduction to hiking and basic orientation. “We intend to use the Interpretation Centre as a meeting place for visitors and students from schools for environmental education ,” said the Orihuela councillor, Dámaso Aparicio.