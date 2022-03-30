



Almost two months after it was damaged by a passing vehicle, and subsequently closed for inspection by the Local Police, the footbridge over the N332, connecting essential services such as the Aguamarina Medical Centre, with residents of La Regia, Lomas de Cabo Roig and beyond, is yet to be reopened.

At the time we were told that it had to be checked and repaired by technical services to ensure its safety.

Once again, while pedestrians, the elderly and young mothers with children, are required to make a long diversion because of the damage, which appears to be only superficial, it would appear that the authorities are dragging their feet in failing to act to remedy the problem.

They should either reopen the bridge as a matter off urgency or, if repairs are required to the bridge, inform the public of the time frame that they are likely to take.

Image courtesy of AVCRL Asociación de vecinos Cabo Roig y Lomas