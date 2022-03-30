



Controversy in the recruitment of Alicante Local Police as the top twenty vacancies are all filled by children, wives, girlfriends, nephews and nieces of serving officers or government officials.

The approved list also includes people allegedly linked to political parties such as the PP, PSOE and Vox, children and other relatives of councillors and former councillors, former advisers and wives of former deputies, as well as nieces of urban developers and relatives of union representatives, according to reports.

Municipal sources confirm that 92 vacancies were offered in the last recruitment campaign. Among the top 92 positions on the list, according to the Spanish press, approximately two out of three candidates have direct or indirect links with the Alicante City Council .

Of the more than 1,500 applicants for the positions offered, only 143 applicants passed the process, according to municipal sources. Of these, 92 will be offered a guaranteed place in the City of Alicante, among whom are more than thirty people with family ties to Local Police officers and senior council officials.

Now, however, the six political parties with representation in the Alicante council, have agreed on a plenary motion asking for the creation of a commission of investigation.

In the meantime the law of silence has been invoked by the Local Police union with the provincial leadership of the SPPLB and the FESEP demanding that their representatives do not make public statements regarding the case of possible nepotism in opposition to the force.

While the mayor of Alicante, Luis Barcala, is refusing to comment on the matter he did say that he has ordered his councillor for security to conduct an internal investigation ‘with absolute transparency’. Anti-fraud warns of the increase in complaints of nepotism in the selection processes of city councils

As the investigation in Alicante gets underway, the Anti-fraud agency, led by Joan Llinares, has presented his activity report for the year 2021 to the Valencian Courts, where he highlights the increase in complaints related to the personnel selection processes in municipalities.

The agency draws attention to the increase in complaints related to the management of human resources, mainly by local administrations, with a total of 161 complaints processed during the past year, half of which are related to the selection process, the bulk of which involve the Local Police.