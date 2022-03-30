



Last Saturday, both the Provincial and Autonomous Phase of the individual Base level were held in the city of Onteniente (Valencia), with qualification for the national championships at stake.

Torrevieja gymnasts from the Jennifer Colino Rhythmic Gymnastics Club achieved magnificent results, with six of it’s gymnasts qualifying for the nationals to be held from April 20 to 24 in Zaragoza.

In the prebenjamín category, Lucia Quesada made her debut, qualified as Provincial Champion and Regional Runner-up in the hands-free exercise.

In the 2011 alevín category, Valeria Vorontsova was proclaimed Provincial Champion and Regional Runner-up in the club exercise.

In the 2009 infantil category, Katya Pankratova won the gold medal, after performing a dynamic rope exercise.

In the 2008 cadete category, Eva Zatsepilina finished as Provincial Runner-up and Regional Bronze with the ribbon exercise, while her partner, Karol Luchynets won the Provincial bronze and finished fourth in the regional competition.

In the juvenil category, Jaana Androsova won the gold medal and, therefore, was proclaimed Provincial and Autonomous Champion after a spectacular hoop exercise.

With these excellent results, the six gymnasts all qualified for the Spanish Individual Base Championship to be held from April 20 to 24 in the city of Zaragoza.

International Tournament “Andalucia Cup” In Marbella

On Sunday, the Junior International Tournament “Andalucía Cup” was held in the city of Marbella in which the gymnast Miley Martínez took part along with her coach Jennifer Colino. Both were selected by the Valencian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics to represent the Community in this prestigious international tournament.

The Tournament included man high-level gymnasts from both clubs and national teams, representing their country in the junior category. Our gymnast Miley was the youngest gymnast in the competition, a great challenge and a wonderful experience for the gymnast herself.

Miley showed great courage and completed her hoop and ball exercises to perfection, achieving an excellent fifth position in both exercises.

The club thanks the Valencian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics for allowing Miley and Jennifer to take part in this important event.

Congratulations to all of them and to the technical team for their magnificent work!