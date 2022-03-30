



Torrevieja town hall has awarded Paredes Pedrosa Arquitectos the contract for the drafting of the Museo del Mar project, to transform the environment of the Eras de la Sal with an extensive refurbishment project that will also include surrounding areas and buildings such as the former ice factory, thereby creating a large multipurpose area.

The contract is valued at 660,660 euro (IVA included) which includes, in addition to the drafting of the project, the construction management and health and safety coordination. The award has been made for 60,000 euro less than the tender price. Eight companies bid for the project, of which four tenders were considered abnormal or disproportionate. The successful bidder was the company that submitted the most expensive offer.

The project, which was first presented more than a year ago, aims to rehabilitate the historical complex of the Eras de la Sal, as the epicentre, where the Museum of the Sea and Salt will be located, and the multipurpose venue where the International Habaneras Contest will be held. It will also house the Department of Tourism.

One of the most important actions will be the restoration of the salt loading trestle together with its docks. This specific work has two purposes, to provide a better explanation of the museological project and, as an

incorporated into the project is the former ice factory, included for protection due to its architectural relevance in the General Urban Planning Plan of Torrevieja in 1986 and identified as an element of architectural-urban interest.

It is in an advanced state of deterioration and in danger of being lost due to lack of maintenance. It is located in front of the Eras de la Sal site, at the confluence of calle Orihuela with avenida Faleria. The council acquired it at the end of last year for 800,000 euro.

It is an industrial building built at the beginning of the 20th century to serve the demand for ice from fishermen, merchants and the population in general. The property has a plot area of ​​299 m2 and 505 m2 of built area.

The actions planned for the entire environment with the rehabilitation plan have been budgeted at 7.7 million euro. The investment will have the participation of the three administrations. The Alicante Diputación will finance the works of the multipurpose area with one million euro, the Generalitat Valenciana will do so with three million euro for the Museum of the Sea and Salt, and the action on the Vistalegre promenade will be borne by the local council, with 3.6 million euro.