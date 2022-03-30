



Santa Pola town hall has demanded that the Regional Government commences the immediate tender for the works of the second school in Gran Alacant, after more than 3 years of waiting and delays.

The Councillor for Education, Trini Ortiz describes the continued delays in the bidding for the work of the second school in Gran Alacant as “teasing. The school should be finished and running, but they keep dragging us along.

In June, with the visit of the General Director of Infrastructures, we were told that the tender was imminent, later they told us in December, after that they were recalculating the costs, and now they tell us that we must request an appointment by ordinary means to speak with the Ministry of Education.

We are asking and calling every week and they are not able to specify the dates or give us information on how the process is. From the City Council of Santa Pola we demand that the work be put out to public tender, after more than 3 years of unfulfilled promises”.

For his part, the Councillor of Gran Alacant, Óscar Valenzuela, stresses that “fathers and mothers are very angry with the situation and it is totally understandable because the promises that the Generalitat Valenciana has made to us are becoming eternal, and the children continue to the Colegio Vicenta Ruso where there is no capacity for all of them”.

The second school will be located in the Monte Faro urbanisation and the construction works of the new centre will last approximately 18 months. The local council must undertake the roads and the urbanisation of the area, once the school has been built, for which there is an economic item reserved and consigned.

The centre is expected to have three lines with two classrooms for two-year-olds, nine classrooms for Infants and 18 for Primary. Among the services, there would be the dining room, library and gym, as well as classrooms for subjects such as music and computers.