



The transport strike continues, despite a government offer of 500 million euro to the sector. The strike no longer only affects the shortage of supermarkets, petrol stations and bars.

Some important brands such as Danone and Heineken have already warned of the imminent breakdown of supplies that could cause their closure in a matter of hours. The tension continues to rise with the National Police and the Civil Guard arresting 54 people and investigating another 399 since the start of the strike.

At 11 o clock this morning some 150 transporters began a march on foot along the Barcelona ring road in the Besós direction, which has brought traffic to a halt on this road, causing a one-kilometer holdup so far. The march was organised by the National Platform in Defense of the Transport Sector due to high fuel prices.

The National Police and the Civil Guard have now arrested 61 people and investigated another 455 following incidents recorded since the beginning of the transport strike on the 14th. In addition, they have escorted 5,757 truck convoys, according to the Ministry of the Interior.

The Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Luis Planas, is meeting with unions representing the fishing sector this Wednesday to discuss measures against the crisis due to the rise in diesel, on the third day of the strike called by the Federation National Association of Fishing Brotherhoods (FNCP) to protest against a lack of profitability.

The delivery of goods to Mercamadrid is currently at 87%”, on a day in which sources from the wholesale market have said that “today there is no risk of shortage of fresh food. Mercamadrid is the main wholesale market for fresh products in Spain.

Every day more companies are deciding to temporarily close down their factories as a result of the transport strike. Grupo Calvo, Azucarera, Cuétara and Coren have stopped their production for a few days, while others like Danone, Estrella Galicia, Heineken and Mahou San Miguel warn that they will have to “join the closures soon” if the situation continues like this.

Prime Minister Sánchez has told Congress that he is convinced that he will reach an agreement with the carriers despite not meeting with the strikers. Despite his statement, the Socialist government has not met once with the unions calling for the strike.

Bosch and Siemens close their appliance factory until next Tuesday due to the strike. The company has been forced to stop production at its La Cartuja factory, located in Zaragoza, due to the carriers’ strike, according to sources in the company. The plant began the cessation of its activity last Friday afternoon and it is still unknown how long it will last.

Spanish farmers and agricultural workers are considering joining the carriers’ strike due to the lack of government measures to alleviate the current situation of skyrocketing energy prices that are putting the continuity of many agricultural and livestock farms at risk. This comes after the historic demonstration in Madrid in which farmers, ranchers, hunters and irrigators gathered last Sunday – more than 400,000 attendees in total – to denounce the abandonment of the rural world by the government.

Another problem for the Government is that truckers are preparing to besiege the building of the Ministry of Transport with their vehicles as a protest against the refusal of the Executive to call a meeting to solve the critical situation that thousands of their self-employed operators are going through. The Road Merchandise Transport Sector have also said that that they do not rule out similar scenarios at other government buildings such as the Palacio de la Moncloa (Parliament).