By Andrew Atkinson

A Plus Tard landed the Grade One Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup by 15 lengths – tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info – under Rachael Blackmore to collect the winner’s purse of £351,000.

Henry de Bromhead trained A Plus Tard (3-1) romped to victory, ahead of stablemate Minello Indo, with Protektorat third, in the 11-runners field in front of a packed 70,000-plus crowd at the Festival.

Grand National winning jockey

Blackmore, 32, on record as saying winning the Gold Cup are what dreams are made of, said: “I can’t believe it – it’s so lovely to ride these lovely horses and attached to Henry de Bromhead’s stable.

“It’s unbelievable. I won a Grand National and now a Gold Cup – I wouldn’t swap the National for anything – but this is special.

“I can’t explain it anymore. I don’t know what else to say.”

De Bromhead said: “I can’t believe it and it is incredible. I’m delighted for connections.

“I thought Rachael was so brave, sitting and sitting. Robbie Power gave Minella Indo a great ride. I’m extremely lucky to train horses of this calibre.”

On Minella Indo, who won the 2021 Gold Cup, Power said: “No excuses – he ran a cracker and travelled beautifully. He was just beaten by a better horse.”

Blackmore added: “I was where I wanted to be – and didn’t go too early. And it worked.

“I knew at the second last I had more horse under me, than last year. To win by 15 lengths is incredible. He jumped really well and was in a comfort zone.

“I never really dreamt I would be doing this – you can never dream too big.”

Image courtesy Cheltenham Racecourse

The post A Plus Tard lands Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.