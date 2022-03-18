Vauban (6-4), State Man (11-4) A Plus Tard (3-1) Elimay (9-4) fromthehorsesmouth.info 121-1 accumulator





By Andrew Atkinson

Mark Walsh rode Elimay – tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info – to victory in the G2 Mrs Paddy Power Chase at Cheltenham on Friday, to bag trainer Willie Mullins a fifth winner on day 4 of the Festival.

Vauban (6-4), State Man (11-4) A Plus Tard (3-1) and Elimay (9-4) returned a fromthehorsesmouth.info 121-1 four-horse winning accumulator. A Yankee Bet paid £338.

“Early on she gave herself a bit of a fright,” said winning jockey Walsh, after the eight-year-old hit the top of a few fences.

Elimay (9-4) beat Venetia Williams trained 33-1 shot Pink Legend by half-a-length, with a driving finish up the hill, with Scarlet And Dove (28-1), third.

Owned by JP McManus, Elimay was the tenth winner of the 2022 Festival for Ireland’s legendary trainer Mullins.

Elimay ground out a battling run to thwart Pink Legend of winning. David Condon, assistant to Mullins, said: “She’s not overly big to be jumping fences but she’s really tough, she stays really well and she doesn’t know when she’s beaten.”

Walsh added: “She needed to warm up a bit. She’s a tough horse and got her head down to the line.

“It was great to come home in front. To get two winners at this year’s Cheltenham Festival is great.”

*Mullins’ five winning horses returned a 1,518-1 accumulator.

