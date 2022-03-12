



Alicante town hall has begun work aimed at improving the landscape of the island of Tabarca, awarded to the company Promed Consultind SLU, with a budget of 60,429 euro.

The workers have begun planting palm trees, shrubs and floral plants, after they were shipped from the peninsula

The Councillor for the Environment, Manuel Villar, explained that “this work improves the landscaping and beautification of the island with the planting of adapted species before the start of the new tourist season, while also responding to the demands of the neighbours so that this protected environment enjoys a more pleasant environment and shows off its best image».

The island of Tabarca will see its gardens and squares improved with the provision of species adapted to the surrounding climate in the beach area, in addition to new plantations in the squares of Carlo Forte, Pou del Pal, Iglesia and Gran with the aim of beautify it and provide them with greater shade.

The strong winds that blow on the island in winter complicate the survival of certain plant species. Benches in poor condition will also be replaced. This action will be carried out in two months with an endowment of 72,000 euro.

The works that are being carried out on the island consist of cleaning and clearing the area, installing curbs, replacing paving stones, installing a new irrigation network, planting trees and shrubs, and installing street furniture.

The island of Tabarca is one of the most visited tourist enclaves in the city of Alicante, located 22 kilometres from the city, in the Mediterranean Sea, with an approximate length of 1,800 metres and a maximum width of about 400 metres.