



The Municipal Socialist Group of Santa Pola has presented a resolution proposal for the Ordinary Plenary Session of March in which it asks that technical solutions be studied to avoid the danger that occurs in the section of road between Avenida Alcalde Francisco Conejero Bas and Calle Caridad.

Specifically, drivers, both when they reach the end of calle Alejo Bonmatí, or when they go down calle Caridad, to face Avenida Alcalde Francisco Conejero Bas, find themselves on many occasions in situations in which they have poor visibility with respect to pedestrians and cyclists who circulate on the road.

“Fortunately, we have not had to regret any accident, but the truth is that the area requires that the appropriate measures be studied to be implemented and, in this way, put a solution to the situation, especially when in less than 4 months we will find ourselves in the middle of the summer season, since a large amount of traffic is concentrated in this area, both vehicles and cyclists and pedestrians, ”says Paqui García, representative of the Socialista Santapolera formation.