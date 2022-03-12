



This week, the Valencian Community began administering the second doses of Covid-19 vaccine to children aged 5 to 8, who received the first after the return from the Christmas holidays.

This new phase of school vaccination will be extended in the coming days and will be combined with the campaign for all those boys and girls who, for whatever reason, have not yet received the vaccine.

In total, in the Valencian Community, 235,890 children between the ages of 5 and 11, 67 percent of the population, have received at least 1 dose. Of these, 66,969 already have the complete schedule.