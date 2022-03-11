



Catral town hall has joined in the support appeal for Ukraine, offering collection points for much needed emergency items, whilst also looking to establish a register of homes that might be available to house refugees.

You can deliver resources, packaged and labelled at the following points:

⁠AYUNTAMIENTO DE CATRAL, from Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

⁠CASA DE CULTURA, from Monday to Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

It is very important that all collected resources come packaged and labelled, for which a dedicated website offering information is available at https://sites.google.com/view/course-ukraine

From the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP), together with the coordination of the Catral council, it is intended to provide reception spaces in the municipality to accommodate refugees who come from Ukraine and who have had to leave everything behind.

In order to facilitate this, the town hall needs to collect information about available accommodation.

If you have a second home, spare rooms or an accommodation space, go to the Catral Town Hall from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday to Friday, to submit your information.