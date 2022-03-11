



Crevillente town hall has reported that the works at the Complex Poliesportiu “Félix Candela” are in progress for the construction of the beach volleyball arena, and the reform and incorporation of two paddle tennis courts.

“They are building two beach volleyball fields that will be transformed into a beach soccer field with official dimensions. Furthermore, one of the paddle tennis courts will be rebuilt, which was completely unusable, and a new one will be built, completely aligning the existing courts. The period on completion will be four months, so we hope that the work is finished for the summer” indicates the councillor of Sports and Public Spaces, Marcelino Giménez.

These tracks will be located next to the future summer swimming pool, which will be donated to a sports complex where they will be able to practice a wide variety of sports. “They are installations most demanded by the young people of our town. Let’s hope that it becomes a reference to the time to attend sporting events in the national sphere, since only 3 municipalities in the province have sand courts” affirms councillor.

Marcelino Giménez has specified, moreover, that the sports complex will be a point of reference at the time of joining local initiatives with the summer schools, as well as a sports offer that will be expanded with the construction of the future swimming pool.