



It is almost 3 weeks since José Luis Galiana went missing. You may remember the story. José was the driver of the red Audi A1 that was found on it’s roof, abandoned in the sea, just off the rocky outcrop in Punta Prima.

When the police waded out and searched the car he was nowhere to be seen which still remains to be the case despite extensive searches by divers and coastguard personnel in the days following this disappearance.

At the weekend his wife was walking through the streets of Orihuela Costa handing out posters, still very much in a state of shock. She is absolutely convinced that he is still alive. If you can help the family will forever be in your debt.

A well established Tax Advisor from Murcia, ” José Luis Galiana is 49 years old, 1.85 meters tall, with a corpulent complexion, black hair, green eyes and wearing a dark blue jacket.”

His wife posted a message on a social network pleading with him to come back: “If you see this, please come back. We are all very worried and your children need you. There is nothing in life that cannot be solved. You are the best person in the world, and we’re going to help you. I love you.”

If you have any invormation about the whereabouts of José you can call 112 or either of the following numbers. 34 649 952 957 / +34 642 650 775. Alternatively you can email:

info@sosdesaparecidos.es