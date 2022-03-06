



Los Montesinos School of Music band are performing through the streets of La Herrada and Los Perez on Sunday March 13, commencing at 11am.

The Vega Baja based School of Music personnel made history last year, when staging a concert in La Herrada in May, under the baton of Conductor José Vicente Pérez

“We are very much looking forward to performing for the people of Los Montesinos and Los Perez on March 13 after a successful historical concert in La Herrada last year,” Josè Francisco Paredes, Los Montesinos School of Music President told The Leader.

Caption: Los Montesinos School of Music historic concert in La Herrada in 2021.