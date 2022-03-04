



An elderly woman was the victim of a robbery in Elche, in which 800 euro was stolen from her.

The events took place in broad daylight in the morning and in a crowded ATM of a bank in the centre of the city. A young man with a foreign accent approached her, once the older woman entered the secret code of her card, he tried to confuse her by saying that the cashier was not there, covering the screen with a piece of paper in his hand to prevent the victim from realising that he was taking her money.

Everything was fast and without violence, when the thief left, the woman complained to staff that her card did not give her the amount entered. They checked the movements and discovered that a withdrawal of eight hundred euro had just taken place.

Three weeks ago another older woman was approached in the same way and on that occasion they stole six hundred euro.