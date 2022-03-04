



The Mayor of Pilar de la Horadada, José María Pérez, together with members of the local government team, attended the Ntra. Sra. del Pilar Parish Church to participate in the Holy Mass, the presentation of the Holy Week 2022, a commemorative act, which included the launch of the 2022 Easter poster.

After the mass, the president of the Major Board of Brotherhoods, Mari Carmen Villaescusa Sáez, was in charge of showcasing the poster, whose image is the work of Antonio Rodríguez Álamo from Pilar, from Fotoestudio Casablanca Digital.

According to the author, “the poster shows us a woman dressed in a black mantilla as a sign of mourning and respect for all the people who have left us because of Covid-19, for all those who are no longer with us and for all those families who during these years of pandemic have suffered the loss of their loved ones. Also, all those people who have left us due to other long and painful illnesses and invisible illnesses.” In addition, we can see that this woman carries a lighted candle in her hands, “which symbolises hope, the hope of a new life, of a better future.”