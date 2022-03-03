



By Andrew Atkinson

Fergal O’Brien saddles Paint The Dream (1.50) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the G3 Bet Victor Greatwood Gold Cup C1 Handicap Chase over 2m 3f at Newbury on Saturday, with the going soft.

The seven racecard meeting gets underway, with Kauto Riko (1.15) tipped each-way in the C2 Handicap Chase over 3m 1f.

O’Brien also saddles Punctuation (2.27) tipped each-way in the C4 Bet Victor Handicap Hurdle over 2m, with Paddy Brennan up.

yPunctuation, a winner at Warwick in January on soft ground, has raced in Class 1 company.

Lord Baddesley (3.02) trained by Chris Gordon and ridden by Tom Cannon is tipped to win the C3 Bet Victor Handicap Hurdle over 2m.

Seven-year-old Lord Baddesley finished fourth of 14 in a Class 1 in February, noted when making headway three out and staying on, over 2 miles.

Eight-year-old Dorking Boy (3.37) is tipped to land the C3 Bet Victor Seniors Handicap Hurdle over 2m 4f.

Venetia Williams trained Fuji Flight (4.12) is tipped to win the Bet Victor C3 Handicap Chase over 2m 3f, under top weight of 12st, with Charlie Deutsch up.

In the final race of the afternoon Paul Nicholls trained Captain Destiny (4.47) is tipped to win the Open NH Flat race over 2m, with Harry Cobden in the saddle.

Captain Destiny finished second on debut run at Newbury in January over 2m, behind 5-6 favourite Authorised Speed.

NEWBURY fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.15 Kauto Riko (ew). 1.50 Paint The Dream (ew). 2.27 Punctuation (ew). 3.02 Lord Baddesley. 3.37 Dorking Boy. 4.12 Fuji Flight. 4.47 Captain Destiny.

