By Andrew Atkinson

Alan King trained North Lodge (1.30) under top weight of 11st 8lbs is tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to land the Grade 2 bet365 Premier Novices Hurdle over 2m 2f at Kelso on Saturday, with Adrian Heskin up.

Dino Velvet (3.43) trained by Alan King and ridden by Adrian Heskin is tipped each-way under 11st 2lb in the bet365 C3 Handicap Chase over 2m 1f.

Dino Velvet (11st 8lbs) went under in a photo-finish, when beaten a head by 11-8 favourite Barton Knoll at Doncaster in November.

Lucinda Russell saddles Lucky Flight (4.25) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to win the bet365 C4 Handicap Chase over 2m 1f, under top weight of 12st.

KELSO fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.00 Lightning Company. 1.30 North Lodge. 2.05 Aurora Thunder (ew). 2.40 Espoir De Romay. 3.15 Faivoir (ew). 3.43 Dino Velvet (ew). 4.25 Lucky Flight.

