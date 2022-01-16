



An academic from the Miguel Hernandez University in Elche has predicted that the decrease in cases due to the omicron variant will be faster than in the previous spikes in infections, so that at the beginning of February the incidence could have fallen dramatically, from 3,000 to around 300.

A good few days also for the Orihuela Costa with promises of a new school and a Civic Centre in the last few days, the money for the former promised by the Consell while a tender for the drawing up of the design has been published for the latter at a cost of 76k.