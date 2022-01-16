



BENFERRI CF – 0 CD THADER – 2

Manager Raul Mora elected to make 6 changes from the team which earned a hard-earned point at Rayo Ibense the previous week. In came new boys Konate & Pedro, keeper Amine, plus covid free Lloyd, Miguel & Dani Lucas. An opening day 3-1 victory over Benferri gave Thader confidence to embark on a useful run, which has seen them consolidate 6th position in the Preferente division group 5.

On a cold but sunny Sunday morning, many Thader fans made the 30-minute journey to Luis Rocomara Stadium, on the outskirts of Benferri, wondering if their trip from Rojales would prove fruitful. And after only 7 mins, their hero Quino put the ball in the net, only to have the goal ruled out for offside. On 19 mins, a foul on Dani Lucas on the edge of the box set up the opening goal.

Lloyd struck his low free kick with perfect accuracy, eluding the 2-man wall, before squeezing between the keepers outstretched hand and near post. A similar situation for Benferri on 30 mins, resulted in their effort just missing the target. Quino should have scored from the next attack, but from Javi’s pull back from the dead ball line, Thader’s no 9 shot wide from close range.

But it didn’t take long for last season’s league top goal scorer to make amends. Following an awful back pass straight to Ruben, the balding midfielder laid on an inch perfect assist for Thader’s goal machine to do what he does best – GOOOOOOOOOOL.

Armed with a 2-goal cushion, Thader went into cruise control, but even then, Benferri rarely troubled Moroccan keeper Amine.

Calderon, Pascual & Oscar were introduced early in the 2nd half, and quickly settled into the match.

Amine did well to punch clear a corner from under the cross bar on 55 mins, but apart from a late Calderon shot which was well saved, neither keeper was really troubled. So, a clean sheet and 2 points must have pleased senor Mora, but a couple of innocuous looking bookings for LLoyd and Pedro wouldn’t have.

When you consider that an X rated lunge on Javi, which could and should have produced at least a booking, went unpunished, is it any wonder that the match referee wasn’t exactly the flavour of the month within Thader’s camp!!

Next Sun 23 Feb, ko 1130, sees the return of football to Moi Gomez stadium, Rojales, when Novelda CF will be the visitors. Thader suffered a narrow defeat at Novelda, so revenge will be very much on the agenda.