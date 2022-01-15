



Mind the Gap v Dannys Bar

Another sound performance from league leaders Gap. All three triples were claimed by the hosts with little response from the visitors. James Brown figuring with 2 finishes, Gordon Cowans the 3rd. Bliss Wright top scoring in the opener with 133.

Alan Walker 140,100 and Jane Wills a 52 out, took the 1st pair, only for Wright and Darren Sanderson 100,180, plus an uncharacteristic D1, to recover the Gap’s advantage, despite a scoring barrage from Bob Smith. Cowans added a 140 to an earlier ton and D16 for a 5-1 lead. Paul Raffel 125.

Sanderson ensured the draw on D8, following 100,140,140, Carlos Escansiano taking the match with 125 and an outstanding 145 out, ( 60,45,D20).

Walkers 3×100 not enough as Wright 100, D14 completed the 10th. Smith added a 2nd leg for the travellers, prior to Cowans rounding off the evening, meriting MOTM, as did Walker.

Hub Hellraisers v Boris Bears

The Skinners, Ken and Amanda, joined Yvonne Rouffignac 80,100 to claim an early advantage over the Raisers, daughter Skinner hitting D10. Carol Rowland made it all square on D13.

Kain Hickman found D5, to regain Bears advantage, Lesley Dolling nailing a D8 for 2 apiece. The Skinners again figured prominantly in the two before the break, Amanda eventually closing on D1 with Rouffignac for 2-3, Ken outing on 52 and a fine 121. Rowland 119. 2-4 at the break.

The father 100, D5 and daughter 100,D18 (team Skinner) ensured a point in the singles, leaving the glory to Rouffignac D4 for the match and 2 points.

Hickman’s 105,100,98 scoring would normally have ensured victory, but opponent Sue Spiers does have an effect on the opposite sex, finishing her 501 on D8. Ron Chadwick concluded the match on D14. MOTM – Carol Rowland – Amanda Skinner

Ale House Totties v Domino’s Desperados

Despo’s made it two wins on the trot and a 3rd overall in a match evenly poised at 3 apiece with the singles to follow the break.

Andrea Kelly D3, Nikki Dean D3 and Kelly again on D17, taking the winning legs for Totties, Sharon Williams finding a ton. Michael Langan D1, Ben Kernaham 2×100, D20 and Ray Hayes 95,D4, replying for Despo’s.

Dean found herself to be the sole singles victor on D4, Despo’s running riot with 5 of the 6 singles available, best of which, Kerneham’s 85, 180,D3. MOTM – Nikki Dean – Kerneham, the latter well deserved with a total of 3×100,180, 2×80+

Tipsy Toad Tiaras v Tipsy Toad Toppers

It was more of a party than a darts match and was always going to be ‘friendly’ as wives played against their husbands and friends at the Tipsy Toad.

With relative ease, the boys took all the points in the triples and the doubles although only managing a couple of 100’s and a smattering of 80+ scores, Paddy Winterbourne rattling off a 3-darter finish on T11-9-D16 (74).

Tracey Simpson was the leading lady in the first half, impressing with the highest score of the night of 112. Lovely Lisa Ivill laid on a half time spread of enormous proportions with drinks all round for both teams.

The volley continued into the singles but on the 4th one, Wendy Hayward (MOTM) fired off a 19-18-D20 (77) against Bazza to give the ladies a point. Hugh Galloway (MOTM) then rattled off T20-10-D16 (102) so quickly we didn’t even realise he’d checked out against Lisa and Patty Poo Schofield (D8) got a 2nd point for the ladies in the last game against Steph Simpson. A jolly good time was had by all.

C.C.’s Flyers v Ale House Lads

The Lads first victory in this tussle didn’t arrive until the 5th leg, Eugene Lane pairing with Andre Wing, the latter managing 2×100 and D20. Flyers opening four wins came via Andy Flavell 85,85,D10, John McKay, 95,100,D1, Matt Smith D16, and Jesus Madrid 81,100,D10. Flavell adding a 140 with Madrid. Smith closed the 3rd pair for 5-1 on a 50 out, partner Charles Pritchett shooting a 180.

Smith planted a 140 in the 1st singles, to out on 56 to gain at least the draw, Madrid earning Flyers both points with 2×100, D20. McKay made it 8, on a nice 60 finish,

Pritchett gained his sides MOTM on D8 and 85,100,125. Lane’s 81,2×100,D10 merited the Lads MOTM, Graham White wrapping up the match on D16. lan Phillips continues to improve with 117,127, 3×80+.

ElCapitan v Pint Depot Queens

Marcos Lopez gained his teams MOTM award courtesy of his loss to a Marie Cummins D5 in the 9th leg, the match truly over at that point. He did however achieve a ton and D2 earlier.

Chris Logan figured in three outs, Edmundos Klimonis helped himself to another two, but more importantly 2×140 and a number of 80+’s, plus what the evenings all about, the 7th winning leg.

Aroldas played to his usual standard with 3×100,140. Nigel Justice and Vycka Bobinas nailed a further 4 outs between them.

Jade Hockton top scored for the girls with 115. Needless to say Queens MOTM went to who else but Marie Cummins.

Wee Rock Horrors v Hub Hyenas

Despite respectable performances from the Rock’s “usual suspects” the hosts certainly miss their talisman Graham Solomans, currently under the weather.

A marathon 1st triple was finally completed by Alex Nikolov on D2, both sides refusing to finish the 701. Tony Spiers livened up matters in the 2nd with 98,125, but Hyena Eric Manders made it 2 for the visitors on D16.

Spiers outed on D10 for the hosts, Joe Cuyt D9 and Billy Dolling 2×100 making it 2-2, Alan Havelock’s 140,100 amounting to zilch. John Rodford 100,140 and Dylan Fitzsimmons 98, D4, nudged the Hub ahead, Manders completing the 1st half on D10,D15 in two for a Hub 2 leg advantage.

Dolling 118,120 somehow allowed Fitzsimmons to close on D16, prior to a Mike Tierney turnover of Havelock 100,121, in the 8th.

The remaining four singles went the way of the visitors, courtesy of, John Eyre, Rodford, Manders and Nikolov, Rodford providing a 180.

Simon Williams provided the match and after match entertainment, to include both singing and impersonations enjoyed by all. MOTM – Dolling – Rodford