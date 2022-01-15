



By Andrew Atkinson

Paul Nolan trained Daily Present (9-4) landed the 16 runners Fairyhouse Supporting Treo Eile Maiden Hurdle over 2 miles under Sean O’Keeffe to complete a fromthehorsesmouth.info 73-1 treble.

Now Where Or When (7-2) won the 16 runners Fairyhouse Beginners Chase over 2 miles, under JJ Slevin, gaining a 2 lengths win, ahead of Bythesametoken (12-1), with Whiskeywealth (7-2) third.

Henry De Bromhead-trained tip Innovated (4-1) ridden by Rachael Blackmore won the 16 runners ITM Stallion Trial Maiden Hurdle over 2 miles, beating 5-4 favourite Whowonthetoss by 2 1/2 lengths.

Willie Mullins saddled tip Hauturiere (3-1) to finish second under Paul Townend in the Mares Maiden Hurdle over 2m 4f, won by My Design (7-2).

Caption: Sean O’Keeffe rode Daily Present completing fromthehorsesmouth.info 73-1 treble.

