



The coronavirus continues to show significant daily increases in the Valencian Community. This Thursday, the Department of Health has notified a further 19,278 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR or through antigen test, a figure that once again shows an upturn in the number of positives suffered by autonomy.

With this update, the total number of positives now stands at 794,586 people. The new cases by province are 3,460 in Castellón (93,141 in total), 7,474 in Alicante (288,517) and 8,344 in Valencia (412,926).

In addition, there have been 9 deaths from coronavirus since the last update. They are 5 women, between 53 and 91 years of age, and 4 men, between 74 and 84 years. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic amounts to 8,270: 936 in the province of Castellón, 3,176 in Alicante and 4,158 in Valencia.

On the other hand, there have been 14,917 discharges of patients with coronavirus so the number of people who have overcome the disease since the pandemic began in the Valencian Community amounts to 657,831 people. By province, they are distributed as follows: 73,454 in Castellón, 235,078 in Alicante and 349,243 in Valencia. The total of unassigned registrations remains at 56.

Valencian hospitals currently have 1,495 people admitted, 196 of them in the ICU: 216 in the province of Castellón, 22 in the ICU; 538 in the province of Alicante, 68 of them in the ICU; and 741 in the province of Valencia, 106 in the ICU.

According to the registered data, there are currently 139,926 active cases, which represents 17.36% of the total positives.

Fourth Dose to selected patients

The Ministry of Health has confirmed this Thursday that it has now authorised a fourth dose of the vaccine to any person whose health status is established in Group 7 of the Vaccination Strategy. The extra vaccination will be administered to immunosuppressed patients, transplanted patients, cancer patients, and to those with HIV infection or Down syndrome.