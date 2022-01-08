



A total of 781 companies declared bankruptcy in the Valencian Community during 2021, 47.62% more than in 2020, according to axesor’s business radar for bankruptcy and business creation.

The Valencian region was third in terms of registered bankruptcies last year, behind Catalonia, which leads the table with 1,373 and an increase of 38.41%, and Madrid, with 1,256, 38.17% more.

However, in the Valencian region a total of 11,903 companies were created from January to December 2021 (+ 31.45%), making it the fourth autonomous region that created the most new businesses throughout the year, behind Madrid (24,021), Catalonia (19,394) and Andalusia (17,540). In December alone, 1,066 were created, 6.07% more than in the same month of 2020.

In Spain as a whole, the year closed with a total of 5,496 bankruptcy proceedings, 31.11% more than those registered in 2020.