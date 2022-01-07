



The Benidorm Council and the Spanish Radio Television corporation are finalizing the agreement for the ‘Benidorm Fest’ event, which will take place from January 26 to 29. According to the agreement, the City Council will contribute 200,000 euros to meet the commitments toward running the event.

The Council, RTVE and the Generalitat, have been working since last July toward the first ‘Benidorm Fest’, whose winner will be the Spain representative in the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest that will take place in Italy.

All those involved consider their collaboration “very beneficial” and that is why they have opted for an agreement that formalizes the terms of their relations and enables cooperation between the institutions.

The mayor of Benidorm, Toni Pérez, has said that the municipal contribution “is linked to the accommodation sector and the displacement of technical and artistic teams.”

The celebration of this first edition of the ‘Benidorm Fest’ will have a significant impact on accommodation in the city, “which has been estimated at more than 2,000 overnight stays during the days of the event.

To this figure will be added the overnight stays generated by the infrastructure and technical equipment that accompany the event “, Pérez added, for which work is already underway,” so that these stays have an impact not only on accommodation but also on local businesses”.

As is known, the ‘Benidorm Fest’, which will be held at the Palau d’Esports L’Illa , will feature three galas (two semifinals and one final) that will be held on January 26, 27 and 29 in which the selection process will be held to choose the Spanish representative at the next Eurovision Song Contest.

The three galas, presented by Alaska, Máximo Huerta and Inés Hernand , will be broadcast live on RTVE, as is also included in the agreement.

Toni Pérez has stated that “everything is already prepared so that the effort at the municipal, Generalitat and RTVE level can already be considered a success, not only the artistic and musical promotion but also that of the city and the Benidorm destination, with a safe culture, in which it can be enjoyed ”.

“We are moving forward so that this ‘Benidorm Fest’ achieves all the objectives that we have set ourselves,” Pérez concluded.

The Eurovision Song Contest itself will be held in Turin on May 14. This contest has been televised without interruption since 1956 and is the oldest television program that is still broadcast in the world. It is also the largest song festival in terms of audience since it is followed internationally by some 200 million people and televised in many countries beyond the European continent.